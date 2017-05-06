Was it you? Two winning tickets to share €12m Lotto jackpot

There were two winners of Saturday night’s bumper Lotto jackpot, worth more than €12 million.

The winning numbers are: 3, 7, 17, 21, 22 and 28.

The bonus number is 2.

The total jackpot for Saturday’s draw was €12,344,809 – or €6,172,404.50 for each lucky ticket. The jackpot had been rolling over for 10 weeks.

In March, a Dublin syndicate won a €12.8 million jackpot.

As yet, the National Lottery office has not released any more details of Saturday’s night winning tickets.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 draws.