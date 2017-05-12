Warning over Dublin traffic congestion due to Royal visit

Dublin road users are being warned of traffic disruption on Friday due to road closures associated with the visit of The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Merrion Street is currently closed to traffic which is having a knock-on effect across the city and road closures are also due to be imposed around Glasnevin Cemetery and also a hospice in Harold’s Cross.

Among the roads affected are the Finglas Rd (N2) which is closed from 9am to 1pm between the Old Finglas Rd and Prospect Rd.

AA Roadwatch is advising motorists to come into the city via the Navan Rd or Ballymun Rd instead.

There will also be checkpoints and traffic restrictions on Botanic Rd and delays are expected.

Bus routes that travel past Glasnevin Cemetery have been diverted.

The Harold’s Cross road will also be closed for a period on Friday afternoon as the Prince visits Our Lady’s Hospice.

There will be further rolling road closures in the city over the day as the Prince and the Duchess travel to other engagements.