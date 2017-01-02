Visitor restrictions continue at Mercy University Hospital in Cork

Visitor restrictions remain in place at the Mercy University Hospital in Cork as people continue to present at the hospital’s emergency department with influenza and other respiratory conditions.

The restrictions were introduced on New Year’s Eve in response to an increase in admissions through the hospital’s emergency department.

“As the high incidence of presentations at the emergency department continued overnight hospital management again appealed to people with flu-like symptoms to telephone or visit their GP or South Doc, in the first instance, rather than presenting at the hospital’s emergency department.”

The hospital has also appealed to members of the public to only visit the hospital if it is absolutely necessary and not to visit if they have had flu-like symptoms in the previous four days in a bid to try and curb the spread of infection.

Visiting is restricted to all areas except for critically ill patients, who are limited to two visitors at any one time, and children whose parents and grandparents may visit them in St. Anne’s ward. Only two visitors are allowed per bed at any one time, said the spokesman.

Meanwhile Cork University Hospital is also urging members of the public to avail of alternatives such as SouthDoc GP service or the Urgent Care Centre in Gurranebraher as it strives to deal with an upsurge in presentations at its emergency department.

“Cork University Hospital continues to experience very high demand for services and emergency care. Since Christmas Day there have been 1,365 Emergency Department attendances, 501 admissions and 361 ambulance presentations.

“In addition, there are 16 beds closed due to Infection Control procedures to deal with large number of patients with Norovirus. We are working in close cooperation with our sister hospital, Mercy University Hospital, to manage the surge in demand,” hospital management said in a statement.