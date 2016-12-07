Virgin Media broadband outage resolved overnight

Broadband services have been restored to Virgin Media Ireland customers after a major outage on Tuesday night.

The issue, which appeared to affect thousands of customers, was resolved shortly after midnight.

In a tweet, the company said: “Engineers have resolved the issue. We regret any inconvenience caused. Many thanks for your patience tonight.”

While the company did not identify the cause of the problem, numerous social media users pointed out it appears to have been a result of issues with the network’s DNS servers.