Video of Irish schoolgirl singing ‘Hallelujah’ goes viral

A performance of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah by a 10-year-old Co Down girl has been viewed thousands of times across the world on the internet.

Kaylee Rodgers, who has autism and ADHD, started to sing at age three and now a video of her school choir’s performance of Hallelujah has attracted more than 100,000 views internationally, ITV reported.

The video was recorded as part of Killard House Special School’s Christmas show and apparently only made it online because Kaylee was too ill to perform at a church carol service.

“It was really amazing how many views I got,” Kaylee told UTV. “I just loved doing it.”