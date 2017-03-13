Victim of Clonakilty assault in critical condition

A thirty-year-old man is in a critical condition at Cork University Hospital following an assault in Clonakilty over the weekend.

The man incurred serious injuries during an incident at Pearse Street in the west Cork town shortly before12.30am on Saturday.

The injured man is battling for his life in hospital following the assault which occurred outside a pub. The motive for the altercation is unknown.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at Clonakilty Garda station on 023-8821570 or on the the Garda Confidential Line 1800-66611 or any Garda station.