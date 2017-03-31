Veteran communications consultant Tom Savage dies aged 76

The public relations and management consultant Tom Savage has died at the age of 76. A former Catholic priest, he was also a successful broadcaster and lecturer, as well as serving as a government adviser. His clients included many of Ireland’s most prominent political and business figures.

A former Catholic priest, he studied divinity and arts at Maynooth before going on to Queen’s University Belfast.As a young priest he was sent to greet British troops on their first deployments on the streets of Belfast, when the nationalist community welcomed them as peacekeepers, before becoming director of social welfare in the Archdiocese of Armagh.

In 1972, Cardinal William Conway appointed him to the Independent Broadcasting Authority. He was seconded to the Catholic Communications Institute at the request of Bunny Carr, the then director of the Catholic Communications Centre in Booterstown, Dublin, where he became a lecturer. At the same time he presented various religious television programmes, including RTÉ’s Outlook.

For fifteen years he was a familiar voice on RTÉ’s It Says in the Papers, and was the founder-producer of Morning Ireland. He edited several publications, including the Institute of Public Administration’s Public Affairs and the Irish Medical Organisation’s Irish Medical News before joining Carr’s company, Carr Communications. Joining in the mid-seventies, he delivered management consultancy and management training in Ireland, Europe and north America.

In the 1990s, he served as communications advisor to then taoiseach Albert Reynolds. His textbook on negotiations, How to Get What you Want, was published in 1999. He was chairman of the RTÉ Authority from 2009 to 2016, when the broadcaster endured one of its worst crises following the debacle of the defamatory Mission to Prey programme.

He resigned from Carr Communications in 2008 with other executives including his wife, Terry Prone, and their son, former Today FM broadcaster Anton Savage, to set up a new company, The Communications Clinic, which continues to advise corporate and political clients, from Rory McIlroy to Fine Gael, on media management and corporate strategy.