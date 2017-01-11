Varadkar praises TD who urged future leaders to show ‘mettle’

Minster for Social Protection Leo Varadkar has praised Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell after she said future party leadership contenders should not be afraid to show their “mettle” or take on the Taoiseach in relation to Brexit.

In an interview with The Irish Times, Ms O’Connell, who was elected for the first time in February, said any future contenders for the leadership of Fine Gael had to be directly involved in the Brexit negotiations, as the process could take years.

She also suggested the Fine Gael party should “not blindly accept because of Enda Kenny’s experience that he is the best man for the job”.

Instead, she said a new leader might end up “blindsiding” leaders in Europe who knew the Taoiseach too well.

Mr Varadkar, who is regarded as one of the principal contenders for the leadership of Fine Gael and a possible future taoiseach, said Ms O’Connell was one of a number of new Fine Gael TDs and Senators who are “extremely bright, extremely capable and like to speak their mind. That is a good thing and they certainly shouldn’t be criticised or silenced for doing so”.

Vision

Ms O’Connell also suggested that potential leadership contenders should lay out their vision in advance of any vacancy arising.

“I think that is the job of the people who see themselves as the next leader of Fine Gael. The next leader of Fine Gael has to come out and question the Brexit thing because, no matter what, whether Fine Gael are in power or opposition for the next 25 years, Brexit is going to be an everyday part,” she said.

“I think we have yet to see the mettle of the contenders. And I am not talking about mettle when it comes to their actual ministries and their actual day-to-day jobs. I am talking about the mettle and showing leadership and vision and Fine Gael’s vision for the next generation.”

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Varadkar said it was only at the point that a vacancy arose that a contender should lay out their programme.

“Before that we have a duty as Ministers to act collectively and do so under the leadership of the Taoiseach, and I’m honoured and privileged to do that.”

Mr Varadkar added that he was part of the Cabinet sub-committee on Brexit, and would be in London next month to discuss the implications of welfare, pensions and cross-Border workers with his UK counterpart Damien Green in London.

He said he had a speech in November at the Institute of European Affairs in Brussels outlining the Government’s view and his own views on Brexit “and that is there for anyone to see. I really feel the role of Ministers has to be to work collectively and to work under the leadership of the Taoiseach when it comes to Brexit.

“The Taoiseach has said that Brexit could take five, eight or 10 years. It is certainly going to be dealt with by more than one government by virtue of the fact that it could go on for a long time.”