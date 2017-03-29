Up to 90 vehicles ‘destroyed’ in fire at Co Louth compound

Scores of vehicles were damaged by a fire in a storage compound in Co Louth on Wednesday night.

Louth’s chief fire officer Eamon Woulfe said the cause of the fire in Haggardstown was not known.

As many as 20 fire fighters were on the scene including three tenders, a water tanker and a hydraulic platform.

The fire was reported around 7.20pm and as a result of the large plumes of black smoke residents and motorists in the area were for a period advised to keep their windows closed.

Mr Woulfe said that the smoke was caused by upholstery in the cars, tyres, fuel in the vehicles and “there were regular explosions in the early stages”.

The premises was unoccupied when the fire broke out.

Mr Wolfe said the blaze quickly spread throughout the building and “became uncontrollable”.

He said he understood up to 90 vehicles were inside and “all were destroyed in the fire”.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire.