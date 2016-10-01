‘Up to 350 patients dying due to lack of ICU capacity’

About 300- 350 patients are dying each year as a result of capacity constraints in intensive care units, the annual conference of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association has been told.

Dr Fergal Hickey, consultant in emergency medicine at Sligo General Hospital, also said that capacity deficits in neurosurgery was leading to deaths thatcould be avoided or disability that could be avoided.

He said Ireland was spending a lot of money on the health service. He said he was not arguing that more money was not needed, but rather he wanted to highlight that the country was not getting good outcomes from the funding currently being provided to the health service.

Dr Hickey said OECD figures showed that Ireland was one of the top-spending countries on health but that outcomes were “quite consistently poor”.

“Most of this comes down at the end of the day to severe capital under-investment. We have a history of dreadful decision making and very politicised decision making.”

He said when the Fine Gael-Labour coalition came to power one of the first things it did was to change the HSE capital plan to include new emergency departments and ancillary services in Kilkenny and Wexford to facilitate two Government ministers. He said both locations needed new emergency departments and other facilites but they probably didn’t have the greatest need.

Dr Hickey told the conference that “we should stop lusting after false gods” including that much more work can be performed in primary care.

“It can’t and it won’t,” he said.

He said the other false god was that if additional doors into the hospital were created that this would in some way improve capacity.

“It does not matter how many assessment units you create, that is simply creating a door and not creating capacity. It is not achieving anything.”

Dr Hickey said there was a severage shortge of critical care beds in hospitals.

“That results in cancellation of planned major surgery and also causes significant delays to acute intensive care unit admission. That comes at a cost. So patients end up being detained in emergency department resuscitation rooms or, not infrequently, end up being admitted, inappropriately to a regular ward bed without the interventions that should have taken place.”

“And we know that if your admission is delayed by more than six hours to an intensive care unit bed, your mortality goes up significantly.”

Dr Hickey said delayed admissions lead to poorer outcomes for patients or significantly longer lengths of stay in hospitals.

He also said it had been known for years that there was inadequate capacity in the coutnry’s national neurosurgical unit in Beaumont.

“The calculation from the critical care perspective is that we are probably killing 300 -350 patients as a direct result of our ICU capacity constraints,” he said.

Dr Hickey said the dysfunctionality of the system was resulting inthe “burning of money”.