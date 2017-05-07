Unveiling of ‘Lusitania’ memorial on the Old Head of Kinsale

The haze of heat on the horizon may have shrouded the flare set off over the wreck of the Lusitania but it seemed to matter little to the descendants of both victims and survivors who gathered on the Old Head of Kinsale, Co Cork, to mark the unveiling of a special memorial to all who sailed on the ship.

John Hereward had travelled from Cornwall to attend the event 102 years to the day after German submarine U-20 torpedoed the Cunard liner 18km off shore, resulting in the loss of 1,191 lives. There were 771 survivors including his grandfather Herbert Ehrhardt.

“He was just 21 at the time – he told us stories about it but he was generally quite reticent. But seeing his name here on the memorial brought tears to my eyes, and it makes me so grateful to the local community here for their vision in remembering everyone who sailed on the Lusitania.”

All 1,962 who left New York on the Lusitania on May 1st, 1915, are recorded alphabetically on the 20m bronze piece by Cork sculptors Liam Lavery and Eithne Ring, who spent over two years bringing the vision of the local Old Head Signal Tower and Lusitania museum group to fruition.

“The commission required us to list all the names, but we thought it was a great idea because sometimes with these type of tragedies, those who survive are often forgotten even though they suffer as well as it affects them for the rest of their lives,” Ring said.

Generosity of spirit

American Jon Kiger, whose grandfather Albert Jackson Byington was a survivor, paid tribute to the local organising committee, noting that their ancestors risked their lives to save so many and they had now shown the same generosity of spirit to remember all those caught up in the tragedy.

“We understand very few members of the local community were on the Lusitania so this memorial garden was carried out for the benefit of those of us with ties to the sinking – it means they have somewhere to stand and reflect upon such an awful tragedy, and we can’t thank the locals enough.”

Lusitania Museum and Old Head Signal Tower Heritage chairman JJ Hayes said over 30 nationalities were represented on the memorial, and he was particularly pleased that relatives of more than 30 of those had seen fit to travel to the Old Head of Kinsale for the memorial unveiling.

Emotional time

“We know that this is a special and emotional time for you, and I hope that this new garden and sculpture is a fitting memorial to your ancestors, and we are delighted you felt it worthwhile to make the journey to the Old Head – thank you for coming, “ he told the 400-strong crowd.

Minister Simon Coveney, who unveiled a memorial plaque on Sunday, also paid tribute to the local organising committee, while the Mayor of County Cork, Seamus McGrath, said the memorial reminded Irish people how fortunate they were to live in a part of the world that enjoys peace today.