United Airlines jet in emergency stop at Shannon Airport

Spokeswoman says flight UA-76 to Newark declared emergency, landed safely before 2.30pm

A United Airlines flight to the US was forced to make the unscheduled landing at Shannon shortly after take-off from Belfast International Airport. File photograph: Getty Images

A United Airlines flight to the US was forced to make the unscheduled landing at Shannon shortly after take-off from Belfast International Airport. File photograph: Getty Images

 

A transatlantic flight has landed safely at Shannon Airport after declaring an emergency.

The United Airlines service to the US was forced to make the unscheduled landing shortly after take-off from Belfast International Airport.

A spokeswoman for Shannon Airport said flight UA-76 to Newark had declared an emergency but landed safely just before 2.30pm.

Press Association