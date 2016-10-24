United Airlines jet in emergency stop at Shannon Airport
Spokeswoman says flight UA-76 to Newark declared emergency, landed safely before 2.30pm
A United Airlines flight to the US was forced to make the unscheduled landing at Shannon shortly after take-off from Belfast International Airport. File photograph: Getty Images
A transatlantic flight has landed safely at Shannon Airport after declaring an emergency.
The United Airlines service to the US was forced to make the unscheduled landing shortly after take-off from Belfast International Airport.
A spokeswoman for Shannon Airport said flight UA-76 to Newark had declared an emergency but landed safely just before 2.30pm.
Press Association