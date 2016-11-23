Unionists must do more for reconciliation, McGuinness says

A genuine process of reconciliation requires more involvement from political unionism, the North’s Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness said in Belfast on Wednesday.

Mr McGuinness made the comments when launching a Sinn Féin policy document on reconciliation in the North.

Republicans had rightly embraced the challenge of reconciliation but this was not reciprocated by elements of unionism, said Mr McGuinness.

“But if our people are to be truly reconciled, this cannot be a one-way process,” said Mr McGuinness.

“There needs to be respect for all the traditions on this island, for all narratives. The Irish language, Irish identity, culture and aspiration is as valid as any other and needs to be respected as such,” said Mr McGuinness.

“That will require mature leadership from political unionism because we alone cannot deliver reconciliation.

“Reconciliation is a partnership, a partnership that requires leadership, a partnership that requires moving beyond the lowest common denominator and acting in our shared common good.”

Mr McGuinness spoke of several high-profile initiatives, which sought to demonstrate “our willingness to engage with unionism on the basis of equality and respect.

“These initiatives were not easy for republicans. They were challenging and difficult but we do them in order to demonstrate to unionists our willingness to respect what is dear to them.

“But in order for that process to be successful, for our people to be truly reconciled, there needs to be a reciprocation of our efforts,” he said.

‘Differing narratives’

Mr McGuinness said reconciliation could not be a process which was “partisan or blind to the differing narratives, which exist - and always will exist - on the island of Ireland.

“A genuine reconciliation process must seek to create common ground where the collective focus is to build for the future,” he said.

“It must be defined by an acceptance of equality, respect and parity of esteem, an acceptance of different narratives and aspirations and an acceptance that sectarianism and all forms of intolerance, prejudice and bigotry must be challenged and faced down.”

Mr McGuinness said the past would always be a contested space.

“But that is true of every conflict in history. It doesn’t mean you can’t build for the future once that simple truth is accepted and respected.

“Similarly, it is difficult to see how we can make tangible progress on eradicating sectarianism and dealing with vexed issues like parades, flags and emblems unless there is a genuine commitment across the political sphere to reconciliation based on mutual respect,” he said.