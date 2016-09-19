Union calls for Government to commit to postal network

The Government needs to commit to supporting the postal network for it to stay open, the Irish Postmasters’ Union has said.

Union secretary general Ned O’Hara said the government was not managing the service, on behalf of the people of Ireland, very well.

“We want a commitment from the Minister for support for the network. We want it to remain viable, we want it to stay open,” he said.

“The retail part is successful, but money from it is being swallowed up elsewhere.”

Mr O’Hara told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke Show that new facilities and services that could help the network should be looked at.

The union will meet with the Minister for Communications Denis Naughten later on Monday.

Mr Naughten told reporters last May that the post office network “is an issue close to my heart”.

Union president Paddy McCann said at that time unless the Government moved decisively and quickly as promised in the programme for government “hundreds of post offices will become unviable and the voters will have been betrayed”.