UCD historian Ronan Fanning dies

Historian Ronan Fanning has died, University College Dublin has announced.

Prof Fanning was professor emeritus of modern Irish history at UCD. He is the author of a number of books including a biography of Éamon de Valera, A Will to Power and also wrote a definitive history of the Department of Finance.

NUI Chancellor Dr Maurice Manning expressed his sadness at the news, saying Prof Fanning was a “brillliant teacher” who “brought considerable academic talents to bear on the study of many aspects of modern Irish history.

“As joint editor of the Dictionary of Irish Biography (2009) and of Documents on Irish Foreign Policy he made a substantial contribution to expanding the resources available for scholarship.

“As Professor of modern history in UCD he encouraged and inspired new generations of Irish historians. Through his journalism his views reached a wide audience. His loss will be keenly felt.”