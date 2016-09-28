UCC has spent almost €1.5m on legal costs since 2010

University College Cork (UCC) has spent almost €1.5 million in the last five years on legal cases involving staff, new figures reveal.

The university spent €619,400 on court actions in 2014/2015, the last academic year for which figures are available.

One of the cases is a High Court action by Dr Joan Buckley, a senior UCC lecturer in marketing, who sued the university after not being shortlisted for a professorial position. The action is ongoing.

UCC also spent €511,600 in the academic year 2010/2011, €170,600 in 2011/2012, €95,800 in 2012/2013 and €91,500 in 2013/2014 on legal costs.

UCC’s outlay of €1,488,900 accounts for almost half of the €3.3 million spent by Ireland’s universities on legal actions involving staff.

The next-biggest legal bill was from Maynooth University, which has spent €567,658 in the last five years, followed by UCD (€453,755), University of Limerick (€267,408), NUI Galway (€266,814), Dublin City University (€158,703) and Trinity College Dublin (€126,802).

The figures were revealed by Minister for Education and Skills Richard Bruton in response to a parliamentary question from Fine Gael TD Jim Daly.

Spike

Mr Daly noted a spike in legal costs in the last academic year for which figures are available.

UCD spent €236,859 on legal fees in 2014/2015, almost three times what it spent in 2013/2014.

NUI Galway (€121,515), University of Limerick (€99,372) and DCU (€62,752) all had legal fees in 2014/2015 that were more than twice what they had spent on legal costs in previous years.