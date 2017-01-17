Two women killed in Co Louth crash were from Ardee

The two women who died on the N2 in Louth on Monday night were from Ardee, Co Louth.

The women, aged 70 and 79 respectively, were crossing the road, having just got off a bus, when the crash happened.

Gardaí say they were struck by a car.

They were pronounced at the scene and their bodies are in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The driver of the car, which remains at the scene, was uninjured.

The scene, at Hunterstown, just south of Ardee, remains sealed off this morning.

Garda Forensic Collision investigators are at the scene as part of an investigation to establish what happened.

The road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

Gardaí in Ardee have asked anyone who witnessed Monday night’s crash to contact them at Ardee garda station on 041-6871130, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any garda station.