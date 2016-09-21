Two women in their 20s killed in Donegal road crash

Two women in their 20s have died in a car crash in Co Donegal.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm Wednesday on the Glenfin Road, about 800 metres past Jackson’s Hotel on the outskirts of Ballybofey.

The two women were in a car which left the road.

No other car was involved in the crash which took place on a sweeping bend on the R252.

A third person in the car has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The road has been sealed off for a full forensic examination.

Today is European Day Without A Road Death, an EU-wide initiative - supported here by An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority - aimed at going 24 hours without a fatality on the roads.