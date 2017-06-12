Two teenagers treated for minor injuries after Ballymun shooting

Two teenage boys are being treated for minor injuries after a shooting incident in north Dublin.

The teenagers suffered apparent gunshot wounds in the incident at Shangan Green in Ballymun.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 8pm.

The two youths were taken to Beaumont hospital to be treated for their injuries which were reported to be caused by shotgun pellets.

Gardaí in Ballymun are investigating the incident and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.