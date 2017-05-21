Two rescued from boat with engine trouble off Donegal

Two people in a boat with engine trouble were rescued off Glen Head, Co Donegal on Saturday night by the RNLI Arranmore lifeboat.

The vessel had left Bunbeg for Sligo when its engine failed and it began taking in water. The RNLI Arranmore lifeboat located the vessel on anchor and towed it to Burtonport where it was put in dry dock for repair.

RNLI Arranmore lifeboat coxswain Jimmy Early credited the crew with taking the right action in calling for assistance and reminded boat owners to be aware of the RNLI’s “Respect The Water” campaign.

RNLI Arranmore lifeboat press officer Nora Flanagan said the key messages of the campaign were to make sure boats have adequate fuel, are in good repair, and that those going to sea for business or pleasure wear safety equipment, have ways of contacting the emergency services, and inform the Irish Coast Guard of passage details and estimated time of arrival.

“If you are going swimming always check with local people if the area is safe to swim, swim parallel with the shore,” she said.