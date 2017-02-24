Two people rescued from house fire in Dublin

Fifteen people evacuated from building on North Circular Road on Friday morning

Dean Ruxton
Inside a building on North Circular Road which caught fire on Friday. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter

Fire fighters rescued two people from a house fire in Dublin early on Friday.

Fifteen people were evacuated from the building on the North Circular Road shortly after 5am.

Two people were rescued from the second floor of the house by members of Dublin Fire Brigade, according to a tweet on its official account.

The fire brigade tweeted photographs of the aftermath of the blaze and advised the public to “never delay if you hear a fire alarm”.

