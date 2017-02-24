Two people rescued from house fire in Dublin

Fire fighters rescued two people from a house fire in Dublin early on Friday.

Fifteen people were evacuated from the building on the North Circular Road shortly after 5am.

NCR 0515: Firefighters rescued 2 people after a fire on 2nd floor. 15 residents evacuated. Never delay if you hear a fire alarm #Dublin pic.twitter.com/OAaQdvegBV — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) February 24, 2017

Two people were rescued from the second floor of the house by members of Dublin Fire Brigade, according to a tweet on its official account.

The fire brigade tweeted photographs of the aftermath of the blaze and advised the public to “never delay if you hear a fire alarm”.

