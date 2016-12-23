Two people die in separate road crashes on Thursday

Two people died following separate car crashes on Thursday evening.

A 25-year-old woman died when the car she was driving was in a collision with another vehicle in Co Donegal.

The crash happened at Glebe, Fahan, just before 11pm, a Garda spokesman said.

Her body has been removed to the morgue at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The driver of the other car, a 20-year-old man, was injured and taken to the same hospital, but his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Gardaí said the road was closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination. “Local diversions are in place and the road is likely to remain closed for the most of the day.”

Earlier on Thursday evening, a woman died after being hit by a car in Drumshambo, Co Leitrim at about 7.15pm.

The 74-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene on the Carrick on Shannon road out of Drumshambo (R207). Her body was removed to Sligo General Hospital.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, was uninjured in the crash and no passengers were in the vehicle at the time.

The road was closed to facilitate a forensic examination and has since reopened, according to gardaí.

The deaths bring to 184 the number of people who have died on the State’s roads this year - 31 more than in the same period in 2015.

Witnesses or anybody with information about either incident can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.