Two men released after ammunition found in house

Two men arrested in Belfast during a house search in which a large quantity of ammunition was found, have been released.

A report is being prepared for the Public Prosecution Service.

PSNI Det Insp Stuart Griffin said the two men, aged 27 and 29, were arrested by detectives from the serious crime squad at Beechmount Close in west Belfast.

During a search under the terrorism Act, several items including a large quantity of ammunition was found.