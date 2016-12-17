Two men due in court over Cork drugs seizure

Two men are due to appear in court in Cork on Saturday morning following the seizure of €40,000 worth of cannabis herb and €120,000 in two raids in the city and county.

Gardaí from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad seized €40,000 worth of cannabis herb during a search of a house in the Rochestown area on the city’s southside.

Two men in their mid to late 30s were arrested and detained under drugs trafficking legislation which allows gardaí hold suspects for up to seven days.

The men were taken to Mayfield Garda Station on the city’s northside where they were questioned about the drugs seizure in Rochestown.

In a follow-up operation, gardaí searched a house in Carrigtwohill in East Cork where they found €120,000 in cash which they also confiscated.

Both men are due to appear before a special district court sitting in Cork where they will be charged in relation to the drugs seizure.