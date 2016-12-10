Two men die in road crash in Co Tyrone

Two men have died following a a two-vehicle collision in Co Tyrone on Saturday morning.

The crash happened on the Doogary Road in Omagh at about 8am.

The deaths bring to 66 the number of people killed on Northern Ireland’s roads so far this year.

PSNI assistant chief constable Alan Todd, who offered his sympthies to the men’s families, has pleaded with road users to exercise caution in the lead up to the Christmas period.

“With many people enjoying some time off over the coming Christmas holidays, I am appealing to all road users to exercise caution, as our statistics illustrate that, like any other holiday period, there is an increased risk of collisions."

The PSNI are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.