Two men badly beaten outside bar in Co Tyrone

Police are treating a serious assault on two Latvians in Co Tyrone on Easter Sunday night as a “hate crime”.

The two men were attacked outside a bar in Coalisland, according to the PSNI. They were set upon by a group of men on Main Street shortly before 9pm.

The pair in their 30s sustained cuts and bruises as well as possible facial fractures in the attack.

Police urged anyone with information about those responsible to come forward.

PSNI Inspector Neil Beck said: “The victims of this assault are both Latvian nationals and we are treating the incident as a hate crime.

“I would urge anyone who was in the Main Street area and who saw what happened to get in touch with police.”