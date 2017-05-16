Two men arrested over murder of Constable Ronan Kerr

The PSNI has arrested two men in connection with the dissident republican murder of Constable Ronan Kerr in an under-car bomb explosion in Omagh, Co Tyrone in 2011.

On Tuesday detectives from PSNI’s serious crime branch arrested two men under the Terrorism Act in relation to the murder of 25-year-old Constable Kerr by the ‘New IRA’.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Omagh and a 40-year-old man was brought into police custody from prison. They are being questioned at the PSNI’s Musgrave’s serious crime suite in Belfast.