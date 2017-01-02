Two killed in separate workplace accidents
Men killed on farm in Wexford and in quarry incident in Monaghan
Two men have died in workplace accidents in Ulster and Leinster. Photograph: iStock
Two men have died in separate workplace-related accidents, it has been confirmed.
A man died on a farm at Adamstown, Co Wexford, on Monday morning. Another man was killed at a quarry in Killyvane, Co Monaghan.
A spokesman for the Health and Safety Authority confirmed it was investigating both accidents but no further details were immediately available.