Two killed in road crashes in Mayo and Roscommon

A man was killed and a woman seriously injured in a crash at Co Mayo early Sunday.

Gardaí said the man, in his 20s, died in the single vehicle crash at Churchfield, Tourmakeady at 4 am. The woman, also in her 20s, was a front seat passenger and has been taken to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar.

The road where the crash took place was closed Sunday morning, and an examination of the site was being carried out by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses.

On Saturday, the driver of a car was killed in a single-vehicle incident in Co Roscommon.

Gardaí are investigating the crash on the M6 near Athlone, between the Monksland Exit (Junction 13) and Ballinasloe Exit (Junction 14) westbound.

The driver of the car, a man in his early 40s, was fatally injured in the crash at 3.20pm.

He was removed to Portiuncula Hospital at Ballinasloe where he was pronounced dead.

A female passenger was removed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for investigations but has since reopened.