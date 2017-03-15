Two farmers killed in incidents in Offaly and Wexford

Two farmers have died in separate workplace farming incidents in Offaly and Wexford, according to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

One, a man in his 20s, died in Moneyribbon, Co Wexford, on Wednesday morning when the quad bike he was driving overturned into a ditch.

The second, in his 70s, died at about 8am on Wednesday when he was struck by a tractor in Fiveally, near Birr, Co Offaly.

Investigations under way

HSA inspectors have been sent to the scenes of both incidents and investigations are under way.

Including these deaths, a total of four people have died in farm-related incidents this year, with nine deaths across all workplace sectors so far in 2017.

There were 44 workplace-related deaths in 2016, with 21 of them linked to farming. By this point last year there had been three farm deaths.

Sinn Féin Agriculture spokesman Martin Kenny expressed shock and extended his sympathies to the families of the deceased.

The incidents follow another farming death in Arigna, Co Roscommon at the weekend.

A farmer died on Sunday evening after he was injured while working with cattle in Arigna on Friday morning.