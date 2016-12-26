Two die in single-vehicle crashes since Christmas morning

A man in his late 50s has died in a single-vehicle road incident in Co Donegal in the early hours of St Stephen’s Day.

The car, of which the dead man was the sole occupant, crashed on a minor road at Curransport, Gortahork, at an as yet unidentified time between 1.30am and 11.30am on Monday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body has been removed for postmortem and the scene has been preserved for forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí in Falcarragh in Co Donegal are investigating the incident.

On Christmas Day, a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Dublin.

The single-vehicle crash happened on the Crumlin Road at about 3.50am.

The man, in his mid-20s, was declared dead at the scene.

The motorcycle he was riding hit metal railings on a traffic island on the Crumlin Road near its junction with Sundrive Road.

Gardaí are investigating and the road was closed for a time for a forensic examination.

Additional reporting: PA