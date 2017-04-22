Two dead in house fire in Sligo town

Two people have died in a house fire in Sligo town early on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to a fire on Market street shortly after 5am.

Two men aged in their 30s and 60s were taken to Sligo University Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Gardaí said it does not appear that the fire started in suspcious circumstances. It is believed the men were father and son.

The scene has been sealed and preserved for technical examination.