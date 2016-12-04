Two dead after car catches fire following Co Waterford crash

Two people have died and a number of others were seriously injured after a car went on fire following a two-car collision in Co Waterford on Sunday.

The crash happened on the Military Road, just north of Dungarvan on the N72 shortly before 10am and one of the vehicles, a people carrier, burst into flames on impact.

It is believed at least two of the seven occupants of the people carrier, which included a number of children, have died and several others were seriously injured.

Gardaí and members of Waterford County Fire Brigade along with HSE ambulances attended at the scene and a major emergency plan was put into operation to remove the casualties.

It is understood the Irish Coast Guard Sikorski helicopter from Waterford, Rescue 117 and an Air Corps helicopter were involved in ferrying casualties to hospitals in Cork and Waterford.

Gardaí have put diversions in place to facilitate the rescue operation. They have asked motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes.