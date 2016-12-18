Two charged with Cork drugs offences

Two men have been appeared in court charged with drug offences following the seizure of €40,000 worth of cannabis by drug squad detectives in east Cork earlier this week.

Polish nationals, Daniel Muszak (37) and Grzegorz Majdan (34) were both charged with two offences when they appeared at a special sitting of Mallow District Court on Saturday.

Mr Muszak of Radharc An Caisleán, Carrigtwohill was charged withpossession of cannabis and possession of cannabis for sale or supply at Radharc An Caisleán, Carrigtwohill.

And Mr Majdan with an address at Woodvilla, Rochestown in Co Cork was also charged with the same two offences also at Radharc An Caislean, Carrigtwohill on December 15th.

Det Garda Paul Leahy gave evidence of arrest charge and caution in relation to Mr Muszak who after caution told him in response that he was not a drug dealer.

Det Garda Declan Keane gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to Mr Majdan who made no reply to the charges when they were put to him after caution.

Insp Tony O’Sullivan said gardaí were objecting to bail for both men as they feared that they would abscond and would commit further offences if granted bail.

However defence solicitor, Eddie Burke successfully applied for bail and Mr Muszak was remanded on his own bond to appear at Midleton District Court on December 22nd.

However Judge David Waters imposed a number of conditions including that he sign on at Midleton Garda Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 9am and 9pm.

He also made it a bail condition that Mr Muszak would surrender his passport, National Identity card and other travel documents and he would abide by a 10pm-7am curfew.

Meanwhile Judge Waters remanded Mr Majdan in custody with consent to bail and he too was remanded to appear at Midleton District Court also on December 22nd.

Judge Waters made it a condition of Mr Majdan’s bail that he reside at his Rochestown address and notify gardai of any change of address and abide by a 9pm-9am curfew.

He also made it a condition of Mr Majdan’s bail that he would surrender his passport and other travel documents and sign on twice daily at Anglesea Street Garda Station.

Judge Waters also granted both men free legal aid upon hearing that they had not the means to pay for a solicitor and he appointed Mr Burke to represent both accused.