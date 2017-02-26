Two arrested over murder of man in Co Down

Two men have been arrested after a man was found murdered on a street in Co Down.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the dead man, aged in his 20s, was discovered on Bangor Road in Newtownards at about 5.30am.

The man had reportedly been assaulted outside a house in the area.

Detectives launched a murder investigation and two men (both 19) were detained on suspicion of murder.

The officer leading the investigation, detective chief inspector Justyn Galloway, said: “Shortly after 5.30am, police responded to a report that a man had been assaulted outside a house in the area.

“A man, aged in his 20s, was discovered lying on the road. He was treated by ambulance staff but died at the scene a short time later. A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to help determine the cause of death.”

The PSNI appealed for anyone in the community with information about the circumstances of the incident or who saw or heard an altercation in the area to come forward.