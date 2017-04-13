Two arrested after death of Donegal man (20) in Manchester

Two men have been arrested following the suspicious death of a young Irishman in Manchester.

Dylan Crawford (20), from Killygordan in Co Donegal, was found dead in the city’s northern quarter in the early hours of Wednesday.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of theft and supplying prohibited drugs.

A British Home Office post mortem proved inconclusive and detectives are now awaiting the results of toxicology tests.

“Our Dylan was a loving, kind and a very trustworthy individual. He saw the good in everyone,” his family said.

“He loved to travel and would give the world to anyone. He was the heart of our family and words can’t describe how devastated we are.

“Our home will never be the same without him. We love you son, brother, cousin and friend. May you rest in peace, darling.”

Local Donegal county councillor Patrick McGowan said, “Everyone is just in shock. Nobody knows exactly what happened but his family are just devastated.

“Dylan was from a well-known and much respected family and this happening on Easter week is just so hard to take.”

An investigation is underway to establish the cause of death and police are appealing for anyone in the area at the time to come forward.

Mr Crawford was found collapsed at the junction of Spear Street and Back Piccadilly, near a private car park, and was later confirmed dead.

Det Insp Rebecca Boyce said: “We are still working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding Dylan’s death. This has been a fast moving investigation and we have now made two arrests, however our investigation continues and we need witnesses to come forward.

“We are also looking for anyone who was around the Spear Street, Back Piccadilly Street and Oldham Street area between 11.30pm on Tuesday and 12.30am on Wednesday to come forward.”