Twink given ‘final’ chance to save her home from repossession

Adele Condron-King – aka Twink – has been given a final chance by a judge to save her home from repossession by a bank.

On Friday, Judge Jacquelinne Linnane adjourned possession proceedings by Start Mortgages against Ms Condron-King and her estranged husband, David Agnew, in relation to their former home, Idrone House, Idrone Avenue, Knocklyon, Dublin 16.

Judge Linnane told solicitor Mark Doyle, for Ms Condron-King, that the matter had been going on since 2010.

Mr Doyle told the court he was not on record yet, but was acting on behalf of Ms Condron-King. He said there was an agreement in place with the bank and monies had been transferred on Thursday.

He told the court Ms Condron-King was now putting the house on the market and was looking for a six-month adjournment of the proceedings to allow the agreement to be implemented and the sale to progress.

Barrister Shaula Connaughton-Deeny, for the bank, said her client was opposing the application because Ms Condron-King was in breach of the agreement. She said it stated if monies were not paid by the end of September last, the bank would seek possession of the house.

Ms Connaughton-Deeny said the bank was owed about €250,000, including €18,000 arrears.

Following difficulties in serving Agnew with the legal proceedings, Judge Linnane last year granted leave for him to be served at his place of work – the DIT Conservatory of Music and Drama, at 163 Rathmines Road, Dublin.

Ms Connaughton-Deeny said it would seem no solicitor intended to come on record for Mr Agnew, who did not appear in court on Friday.

Last May, Judge Linnane had adjourned the proceedings after being told Ms Condron-King had contacted the bank’s solicitors with proposals to deal with the outstanding arrears.

On Friday, the judge said she was not granting the bank an order for possession because it would interfere with an eventual sale of the house.

The judge said Ms Condron-King had to address the arrears and had to decide the seriousness of the proceedings. She said the bank had made numerous efforts to address the matter.

“The costs are also mounting and the matter is now coming to an end. I therefore am allowing Ms Condron-King one final adjournment,” Judge Linnane said.

She adjourned the possession proceedings and directed Mr Doyle, who is to come on record, to keep the bank’s solicitors fully informed regarding the progress of the sale of the property, which should be “actively pursued”.