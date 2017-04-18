TUI conference: It is ‘ill advised’ to Facebook friend students

Teachers have been warned to think carefully about becoming friends on Facebook with their students.

The general secretary of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland John MacGabhann told delegates at its annual conference in Cork that such moves were “ill advised”.

“On balance, we must advise that this tends to narrow the necessary professional distance that should be maintained.

“Virtual friendships can wax and wane. Photographs can quickly lose their context. People – however innocent their intent – can be professionally damaged and compromised.”

Mr MacGabhann also warned teachers about comments they may make on social media and said some TUI members had “occasionally endangered their employment and landed themselves in the stew legally”.

Speak in haste

He said there was a growing tendency –from which some of the union’s members were not immune – to speak electronically and therefore indelibly in haste or worse still, in anger.

“Words thus spoken cannot be recalled and sometimes betray a person’s worst instincts, where pause and prudence would suggest a different course, content and tone.

“Our strong advice is to be slow and circumspect in committing words to the electronic page. Pause before you press. Think. If you have any inkling that what you are about to send carries risk, don’t send it. The immediate gratification of scratching an itch might be short lived.

What should be settled off-line between two antagonists now far too frequently turns into a cyber spectator sport

“Equally, avoid being drawn into complicity or cahoots with one side or the other in an on-line falling-out or feud. What should be settled off-line between two antagonists now far too frequently turns into a cyber spectator sport in which settling issues is made very difficult. Life is too short for such nonsense.”

Mr MacGabhann also criticised some employers for “irresponsible and over-bearing use of information technology and social media to effectively place staff on a 24/7 roster”.

He suggested that some employers expected their “every electronic utterance to be followed enthusiastically by an instant or near instant response”.

“In such circumstances the text, tweet or email borders on harassment and the social media become anti-social. Our advice to members is blunt – if contacted unreasonably do not respond. You are under no obligation to respond. It is not a contractual duty. Better still, turn off your phone, your tablet, your laptop. Hit the switch.”