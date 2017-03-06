Tributes paid to kayaker who died after incident on Lough Ree

Family and friends of Eamonn O’Donohoe, the 46-year-old kayaker who died after getting into difficulty on Lough Ree on Sunday, have paid tribute to the father of three.

Sharon O’Donohoe said he was wonderful husband and father to their three children Sarah (14) and twins Alex and Lucy (12).

Mr O’Donohoe, an experienced competition kayaker, left Lecarrow on Lough Ree’s Roscommon shore on Saturday about 9.30am for an exercise on the lake.

When he did not appear at the Hodson Bay Hotel near Athlone by midday, Mrs O’Donohoe contacted members of Athlone Sub Aqua club, who were attending a conference in the hotel at the time.

Within minutes, a search team consisting of the RNLI search and rescue boat and boats from Lough Ree Yacht Club and Athlone Sub Aqua Club were searching the lake, aided by the Coast Guard helicopter.

Mr O’Donohoe was located at on the eastern side of the lake near Long Shoal at about 1.40pm. He was given oxygen and CPR was administered by the RNLI.

Lough Ree RNLI press officer Sarah Groarke said it was “very cold” at the time and conditions included rain and poor visibility.

The RNLI brought Mr O’Donohoe to Coosan Point where he was transferred to an ambulance and taken to Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe, Co Galway, where he passed away.

It is understood Mr O’Donohoe was originally from Palmerstown in Dublin had been living in Kiltoom, Co Roscommon, for many years.

Mrs O’Donohoe said her husband “lived for his kids”.

The O’Donohoes’ daughter Sarah also paid tribute on social media saying “heaven has another angel”.