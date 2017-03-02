Tribunal finding that businessmen bribed Ray Burke quashed

A Flood Tribunal finding that Joseph Murphy junior and his father, the late Joseph Murphy, gave a bribe to former government minister Ray Burke has been quashed by consent.

The development comes more than a decade after the chairman of the inquiry into corruption in the planning process decided that Mr Murphy jnr had been in attendance at a meeting in Mr Burke’s home in June 1989 where more than £30,000 was handed over, mostly in cash.

The contested finding was based solely on the evidence of the late James Gogarty, a former employee of the Murphy group, and the tribunal has now accepted that material relevant to the credibility of Mr Gogarty had not been given to the Murphys, in breach of their constitutional rights.

Mr Burke and Mr Murphy had denied that any such meeting occurred and that the money was handed over but Mr Justice Flood opted to believe the testimony of Mr Gogarty.

The quashing of the findings is the latest blow to one of the State’s longest and most expensive tribunal’s ever and comes just two weeks’ after the Government’s decision to establish the Charleton Tribunal into matters involving senior garda management.

Enormous damage

Addressing the High Court on behalf of the tribunal, John Finlay SC said the adverse findings had generated enormous publicity and had caused enormous damage and distress to the parties affected.

He told Mr Justice Seamus Noonan the tribunal acknowledged matters that should have been disclosed to the Murphys by it had not been and that this was a breach of their constitutional rights.

In legal proceedings initiated last year, Mr Murphy jnr sought damages over alleged malfeasance in public office and a court order that the finding of corruption made against him be quashed. He rejected an offer from the tribunal that the findings be deleted from its website.

ADVERTISEMENT

A copy of the statement read out in court is to be supplied to the Clerk of Dáil Éireann. An amended version of the tribunal’s findings, with the Murphy allegations redacted, was given to the Dáil last year.

In 2010 the Supreme Court overturned findings by Mr Justice Flood that Mr Murphy and Frank Reynolds, both directors of Joseph Murphy Structural Engineering, had “obstructed and hindered” the tribunal.

The court said those findings could not be the basis for refusing them their costs from the long-running inquiry.

Mr Muphy’s case for damages was based on what his counsel, Michael Cush SC, called a pattern of behaviour on behalf of the tribunal of not giving his client full information on matters bearing on the credibility of his client’s “chief and only accuser”, Mr Gogarty.

The State will now pay the costs of Mr Murphy’s long court battle to have the tribunal’s findings overturned.

Speaking afterwards Mr Murphy said he was glad the matter was over and he and his late father had been vindicated. The matter of damages was not being pursued and he wanted now to “get on with my life.”