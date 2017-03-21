Tipperary boy gets stuck inside arcade machine

A mischievous Tipperary boy won two prizes on a claw arcade game – by crawling inside to grab them.

Jamie Bracken-Murphy (3), from Nenagh, was trapped in the machine for 10 minutes in his quest for a cuddly companion, according to his father Damien Murphy.

Footage shows the boy both happy and perplexed while encased in glass and surrounded by soft toys at the Jump ‘n’ Gyms play centre in Nenagh.

Jamie Bracken-Murphy (3), who got stuck in a toy machine in Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

Mr Murphy, (35), said he was sitting with Jamie’s five-year-old brother, Shane, before hearing “muffled complaints” behind him. “I turned around and just see Jamie’s face looking out from behind the glass. I wasn’t surprised at all really. He’s a very mischievous, sharp kid who’s always pushing boundaries. He was inside for about 10 minutes and was worried for maybe 10 seconds at the start, but then he just found it hilarious.”

As staff searched for keys to the machine an off-duty fireman helped extract the child, Mr Murphy said.

Jamie Bracken-Murphy (3), who got stuck in a toy machine in Nenagh, Co Tipperary. Photograph: Damien Murphy/Facebook/PA

“Luckily, a fireman was there and is used to dealing with situations like these. He told Jamie to crouch down and then he was able to shimmy out.“He got to keep two dragon toys after picking them up inside. He’s not embarrassed about it or anything, he just laughed about the whole thing.”