Timeline: Air and sea search for Rescue 116 crew

March 13th: Dublin-based Irish Coast Guard Rescue 116 Sikorsky S-92 tasked with providing “top cover” for Sligo-based Rescue 118 helicopter in medical evacuation 241km west of Mayo coast.

March 14th: Major air-sea alert after Rescue 116 helicopter fails to land at Blacksod lighthouse for routine refuelling. Last communication at 12.45am. No Mayday issued, no satellite beacons from crew or aircraft detected.

Senior pilot Capt Dara Fitzpatrick recovered from sea southeast of Blackrock island by RNLI Achill lifeboat and flown to hospital by Shannon-based Rescue 115 helicopter. She is pronounced dead. Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) and Garda initiate separate investigations.

Aircraft wreckage south of island is collected by small vessels and transferred to Naval Service patrol ship LE Roisín.

March 15th: As search continues for co-pilot Mark Duffy, winch operator Paul Ormsby and winchman Ciarán Smith, a faint signal from the helicopter’s “black box”, or flight data recorder, is detected in 40m of water some 60m from Blackrock island with help of local fishermen and Marine Institute hydrophone.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross meets families of the air crew at Blacksod lighthouse and promises “every single resource available in the State” in continued search.

March 16th: Section from tail of helicopter is found near Blackrock lighthouse, following Air Corps flight of AAIU team to island led by chief inspector Jurgen Whyte with British investigators.

March 19th: A local vessel, the Gearoidín and Geological Survey of Ireland storm-force rigid inflatable boats continue to detect “black box” signal using underwater imaging equipment.

March 20th: Taoiseach Enda Kenny visits Blacksod and is briefed on search effort on board LE Eithne. AAIU confirms evidence that tail section of aircraft struck rock on western end of Blackrock island.

March 22nd: Marine Institute’s remotely operated vehicle (ROV) is deployed from Irish Lights ship Granuaile and locates helicopter wreckage in channel off southeast tip of Blackrock island. The families of the missing airmen on board the LE Eithne informed.

March 24th: Helicopter “black box” recovered by Naval Service diving team during first settling of sea swell. It is confirmed that a body has been identified in the aircraft but conditions too difficult for recovery.

March 25th: Helicopter’s “black box” flown by Air Corps to British Air Accidents Investigation Branch for data download and analysis. Marine Institute ROV uses cutting equipment to clear access to aircraft for divers.

March 26th: Body of co-pilot Capt Mark Duffy recovered by Naval Service divers, assisted by Garda Water Unit, and brought ashore by LE Samuel Beckett, accompanied by Sligo-based Rescue 118. Guard of honour at Blacksod pier.

March 28th: After two-day attempt, plan to use airbag to tilt wreckage section of helicopter in search for two missing winch crew abandoned due to spring tides.

March 31st: West Cork salvage company tug Ocean Challenger arrives in Blacksod bay to assist with wreckage recovery.

April 1st: AAIU rules out “mechanical anomalies” in Sikorsky S-92 before it crashed, based on initial analysis of “black box” data.

April 2nd: Wreckage of helicopter lifted by Ocean Challenger and Naval Service divers in “very challenging” sea conditions and force eight gale. There is no trace of the two missing airmen.

April 3rd: Orla Smith, sister of Ciarán Smith, appeals to fishing industry to assist with co-ordinated sea search. Positive response from three fishing organisations.

April 5th: Wreckage of helicopter transferred to AAIU facility in Gormanston, Co Meath.

April 6th: Supt Tony Healy of Belmullet Garda reports “massive response” from fishing industry to Ms Smith’s appeal. Naval Service patrol ship LE James Joyce replaced by LE Ciara. Air, sea and shore searches continue, Granuaile returns to north Mayo and Marine Institute ROV deployed.

April 7th: Fleet of 12 Killybegs vessels depart for north Mayo to rendezvous on Saturday with fleet of fishing vessels at Blackrock island. Air, sea and shore searches continue and ROV deployed.