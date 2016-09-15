Three will face trial over ‘N-Bomb’ death in Cork

Three people have been sent forward for trial after they were charged following a Garda investigation into the death of a teenager in Cork city earlier this year from taking the drug known as N-Bomb.

Alex Ryan (18), from Liscahane, Millstreet, Co Cork, took ill at a house party at St Patrick’s Terrace, Green Street, Cork, on January 19th and was rushed to Cork University Hospital, where he died on January 23rd.

At an inquest at Cork Coroner’s Court in June into the death of Mr Ryan, Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster said he died from hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy due to cardiac arrest after ingesting a psychedelic drug.

At Cork District Court on Thursday, Harry Clifton (29), with an address at St Finbarr’s Place, Proby’s Quay, Cork city, was sent forward for trial on a total of nine charges in relation to the death of Mr Ryan.

Mr Clifton is charged with endangerment, in that on January 18th, 2016, he intentionally or recklessly sold the drug N-Bomb to another person, purporting the drug to be less potent than the drug 2CB, which created a substantial risk of death or serious harm to another person.

He is also charged with eight drug offences, including four counts of possessing four different types of drug for his own use and four counts of possessing the same four drugs for sale or supply to others.

The four drugs listed in the charges against Mr Clifton are cannabis, a synthetic drug known as N-Bomb, MDMA and DMT.

Other charges

Ruairí Maher (22) of Ballycurrane, Thurles, Co Tipperary, and Jessica O’Connor (20), of Rosebank House, Ballyhar, Killarney, Co Kerry, were charged with conspiring with another to possess a controlled drug, colloquially known as N-Bomb, for sale or supply to another person in Cork city on January 18th.

Insp John Deasy confirmed to the court that books of evidence had been served on all three accused.

He asked that they be returned for trial at the next sitting of Cork Circuit Criminal Court, commencing on October 24th.

Judge Marie Keane noted the application and she remanded all three accused on bail to appear again at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on October 24th, when it’s expected that a date will be fixed for the hearing of the cases.