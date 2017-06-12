Three teenagers treated for minor injuries after Ballymun shooting

Three teenage boys are being treated for minor injuries after a shooting incident in north Dublin.

The teenagers suffered apparent shotgun wounds in the incident at Shangan Green in Ballymun.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 8pm.

It is believed a lone male approached a group of teenagers at the green and a shot was fired.

Three teenagers sustained minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to the Mater hospital and Temple Street children’s hospital.

The scene has been is preserved for a technical and forensic examination.

No arrests have been made.

Gardaí in Ballymun are investigating the incident and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them on (01) 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.