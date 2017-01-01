Three suspected drugs deaths in Belfast since St Stephen’s Day

A senior PSNI officer has warned against the use of illegal drugs after “at least” three deaths in Belfast since St Stephen’s Day from drugs or substance abuse.

Detectives are investigating what was described as a number of sudden deaths in Belfast, some of which involved teenagers and people in their early 20s.

The PSNI did not refer to a specific number of investigations into suspected drugs deaths over the Christmas season but confirmed that at least three of the deaths had happened since St Stephen’s Day.

These three investigations, it is understood, relate to the separate deaths in west Belfast of a 21-year-old woman and a teenage male, and the death of a man in his 20s in east Belfast.

PSNI district commander for Belfast Chief Supt Chris Noble said police were involved in a number of investigations.

“While most postmortem examinations have been carried out, we are waiting for the results of toxicology tests to determine the cause of each tragic death,” he said. “However in some instances, possible links to drug or substance abuse are strong lines of enquiry.”

‘Heartbreaking news’

He urged people not to take illegal drugs, or medication that had not been prescribed for them, warning that the consequences could be life-threatening.

“We do not want officers calling with families of loved ones to deliver the heartbreaking news that someone is seriously ill, or has died as a result of drug or substance abuse,” he said.

“Drugs bring misery to individuals, families and communities. There is no such thing as recreational drugs. All drugs that are not taken as prescribed by your own doctor can be lethal.”

Chief Supt Noble said police would continue to “disrupt and arrest drug dealers involved in the sale and supply of drugs, bring individuals before the courts and work with communities and partner agencies to reduce the threat of harmful and illegal activity”.