Three people killed on State’s roads over the weekend

Three people died on the State’s roads over the weekend, bringing the number of road deaths so far this year to 151.

One of those who died was 13-year-old Lee Henry, who was killed in an apparent hit-and-run in Darndale, Dublin, on Saturday night.

Lee was hit by a car as he crossed the road near Darndale Park at about 9.30pm.

He was taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gardaí said a car was recovered in the area shortly afterwards and a man in his 20s was being questioned in relation to the suspected hit-and-run.

The man was detained in Finglas Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, on Sunday.

As news spread of the Lee’s death on Sunday morning, flowers were left at the side of the road where the incident happened.

One floral tribute read: “I’ll remember you as the happy, funny young gent you were.”

Tributes were also paid by Lee’s friends on his Facebook page.

One comment read: “Rest in paradise Lee, you will be missed.”

A number of comments on social media questioned safety levels on the stretch of road where Lee was killed, with some recalling previous deaths involving pedestrians in the area.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact them at Coolock Garda station on 01-6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.

Motorcycle collisions

Gardaí in Blanchardstown, Dublin, are also investigating a fatal collision involving two motorcycles which occurred on Saturday evening.

The crash happened at about 6.50pm on Hartstown Road.

Following the incident, one man in his early 20s was taken to Connolly Hospital, where he died a short time later.

The second motorcyclist, a man in his early 20s, was uninjured in the collision.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact them at Blanchardstown Garda station on 01-6667000.

Meanwhile, in Limerick, a man in his 30s was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a wall at Ballinaclough, Pallasgreen, at 3.30pm on Sunday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to University Hospital Limerick, where a postmortem examination will be carried out on Monday.

In the North, a man in his 30s died following a single-vehicle crash on the Portglenone Road in Randalstown, Co Antrim.

The 37-year-old victim was named as Kamil Cervenka, who was originally from Slovakia.

The PSNI said the crash happened early on Sunday, close to the junction with Groggan Road.

According to An Garda Síochána, the figures for road deaths in the State are currently running about 23 ahead of the total for the same period in 2015.