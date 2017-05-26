Three people injured by cow in Co Clare mart attack

Three people were injured when they were reportedly attacked by an animal at a mart in Co Clare on Thursday.

The incident, which is being investigated by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), happened in the cattle loading and off-loading area at Ennis Mart at around 10.00am.

Details of the incident are unclear but one man was seriously injured while two others were not as badly hurt.

Two ambulances responded to the incident which happened in an area at the rear of the complex where animals are unloaded from trucks into pens.

Ambulance paramedics treated the injured and it is thought that at least one man was rushed to hospital with a head injury.

One farmer said: “I didn’t see it happen because I arrived a few minutes later. I saw one man lying on the ground with a neck brace and a bandage around his head. I didn’t see anyone else to be honest but they could have been in the back of the other ambulance,” an eyewitness said.

“I was talking to a few lads I know and one told me he saw a man being throw right up in the air by a bull or a bullock. After a while then I saw the injured man being taken off on a stretcher,” he said.

The HSA confirmed they have been notified of an incident in which three people were injured. A spokesman confirmed that they have commenced a formal investigation in to the matter.