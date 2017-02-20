Three Ministers apart from Varadkar and Coveney may run for leader

While Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar are the front-runners to be the next leader of Fine Gael, three other Ministers have left open the prospect of competing for the party leadership.

Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald, Minister for Education Richard Bruton and Minister for Health Simon Harris are all open to the prospect of running for Fine Gael leader when Enda Kenny steps down.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan, meanwhile, said a social media message he sent to a private Fine Gael group on the party leadership at the weekend was “banter”.

In a leaked Fine Gael WhatsApp group message at the weekend, Mr Flanagan suggested that Mr Harris “wants out of health” and that the Tánaiste is encouraging him to run for the leadership.

Mr Flanagan described the WhatsApp message as “jovial Sunday afternoon banter”.

“I regret it’s being taken so seriously,” he said.

Minister for Housing Simon Coveney warned yesterday that a motion of no confidence in the Taoiseach would fail if it were put before the party, as some backbenchers are threatening to do.

Mr Kenny will break his silence on his future as Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader at a crucial party meeting on Wednesday.

Very small group

“I really hope that there isn’t a motion of no confidence. If there is it will only be supported by a very small group in the party. I think the vast majority of people in the parliamentary party now want to give the Taoiseach the time and space to manage a transition within the party.”

Mr Coveney said there were some within the party showing “a lot of impatience” and were issuing ultimatums to Mr Kenny. He did not believe that was the correct way to proceed.

Also yesterday, Mr Harris listed the credentials he believes would make him an ideal candidate to take over as leader of Fine Gael, and dismissed any suggestion he would be too young to take charge if an opportunity arose.

Mr Harris, speaking at University Hospital Galway, stressed that there was no vacancy at this time. However, he said he had displayed a leadership role throughout his political life, and the 30-year old said his age was not a factor.

“Age to me is immaterial. I look to be judged on my job, and the job that I am doing, and I am working as hard as I possibly can at that job.

Leadership

“I try to provide leadership in whatever role I am given, whether I was minister for the OPW, minster for state for the department of finance. I am a TD for six years, county councillor before that, and now a member of Government as Minister for Health for the last 10 months.”

Meanwhile Ms Fitzgerald said she would make her position known on the leadership after Mr Kenny makes a statement on his intentions.

“The Taoiseach has said he will be speaking to the parliamentary party on Wednesday. It’s very important that we wait and hear what the Taoiseach has to say. When he has made that clear I will be considering my own position.

“Let’s wait and hear what he has to say on Wednesday evening. He said he is going to be speaking to the parliamentary party. He is not making a comment before then, so I think we all look forward with interest to what he has to say on Wednesday.”