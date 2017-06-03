Three killed in road crashes in Fermanagh, Mayo and Roscommon

Three people have died in road crashes in Co Fermanagh, Co Roscommon and Co Mayo since the beginning of the bank-holiday weekend.

A man was killed and a woman seriously injured in the crash in Co Mayo early on Sunday. The Garda said the man, who was in his 20s, died in the single-vehicle crash at Churchfield, Tourmakeady, at 4am. The woman, a front-seat passenger also in her 20s, has been taken to Mayo University Hospital, in Castlebar.

The road where the crash took place was closed on Sunday morning, while forensic collision investigators examined the site. The Garda has appealed for witnesses.

The driver who died in Co Roscommon was also in a single-vehicle incident, at 3.20pm on Saturday. The Garda is investigating the crash on the westbound side of the M6 near Athlone, between junction 13, the Monksland exit, and junction 14, for Ballinasloe.

The driver, a man in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at Portiuncula Hospital, at Ballinasloe. A female passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road has reopened.

The man who died after his car left the road in Tempo, Co Fermanagh, on Saturday morning has been named as Dominic Earley, a well-known figure in GAA circles.

Cavan GAA led tributes to the 26-year-old, who was a member of its backroom team. “It is with great shock and deep sadness that we learned of the tragic death of Dominic Earley,” it said.

“Dominic was a member and player with the Tattyreagh club in Co Tyrone. He joined our team management just a short few months ago, but in that time he created a lasting impression on those who had the pleasure of meeting him.

“Cavan GAA would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Dominic’s family, his girlfriend Maria, relatives, and friends and to the Tattyreagh GAA club and Tyrone County Board.”