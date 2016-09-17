Three freed after questioning over €150,000 drugs seizure

Three people arrested following a €150,000 drugs seizure on the outskirts of Cork city on Thursday night have been released without charge.

A fourth remains in custody.

Members of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad arrested two men and a woman following the discovery of six kilos of cannabis herb at a house in Rathpeacon around 10.30pm on Thursday under drug trafficking legislation.

In a follow up operation gardaí in Killarney arrested a fourth male suspect in a hotel in the town for questioning about the drugs seizure which also included €1,000 worth of cocaine.

The three arrested in Rathpeacon, the two men and one woman all in their late 20s, were released without charge at around 10pm on Friday and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

The detention of the fourth man, who is being questioned in Killarney, has been extended.